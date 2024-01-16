Jeneba is a pianist with a list of accolades - including being a Keyboard Category Finalist in BBC Young Musician 2018; winner of the Murs du Son Prizeat the Lagny-Sur-Marne International Piano Competition in France 2014; and The Nottingham Young Musician 2013.

As part of the ongoing partnership between Warwick Schools Foundation and Orchestra of the Swan, Jeneba Kanneh-Mason will be performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 at the next Swan concert – ‘Pictures at an Exhibition’ - on February 8. Photo by John Davis

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason will be performing at Warwick School site next month.

She was also winner of the Iris Dyer Piano Prize at The Royal Academy of Music Junior Academy, and currently holds the Victoria Robey Scholarship to The Royal College of Music.

She is part of the Kanneh-Mason family - seven brothers and sisters ranging in age from 14 to 27 years old, all of whom have musical talent and play either violin, piano or cello.

They have won many prizes and awards, and appeared in numerous television shows; the six eldest reached the semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2015; the five eldest performed at the BAFTA Awards in 2018; and all seven siblings appeared in the December 2019 Royal Variety Show.

Mussorgsky’s ‘Pictures at an Exhibition’ inspires the Swan’s second concert of the season at Warwick Hall. In addition to Ms Kanneh-Mason, both the Swan’s professional orchestra and guest conductor Michael Collins return.

The concert will feature Arensky’s Variations on a Theme by Tchaikovsky, Op. 35a, Mozart’s Piano Concerto. 23, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite Op. 71a (4 movements), and Mussorgsky’s (arr. Pierre-Alain Monot) Pictures at an Exhibition.

As part of both Warwick Schools Foundation and Orchestra of the Swan’s work to provide music opportunities to pupils in Warwickshire and surrounding areas, the Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite will be a side-by-side performance between some of Warwick Schools Foundation’s musicians and the professional Swan Orchestra.

Warwick Schools Foundation Principal, Richard Nicholson, said: “We are delighted that some of our leading pupil musicians will be performing side-by-side with the Swan Orchestra at this concert.

"This is a truly unique opportunity for our students, representing our ongoing commitment to make Warwick Schools Foundation the home of transformational opportunities for young musicians.

“With the fantastic Jeneba Kanneh-Mason as the soloist, we are all truly looking forward to a magnificent evening of music at Warwick Hall.”