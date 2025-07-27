The children of the Warwick district have a new role model to look up to - and her name is Jess Carter.

Having already made us all so proud after being part of the England Women's team that went all the way to the World Cup final in 2023, she went one better on Sunday July 27 by winning the Euros against Spain.

The Warwick-born player was instrumental in England’s win – but her performance on the pitch is only half the story.

During the final, Jess continuously blocked attacks, passed out from the back, took the heavy blows and simply got up and carried on fighting.

Jess Carter at Warwick Juniors - and Jess in her England training kit. (Images: Warwick Juniors/Getty).

But then again, that is what Jess does. She stands up for her team mates, for her country and for what is right. And the racists hate her for it.

Throughout the Women's Euro 2025 tournament, the defender has been bombarded by racial abuse - so much so, that she had to take a break from social media. She was then dropped from the starting line-up after struggling in the Sweden match (she was not the only one).

And yet, the former Warwick Juniors just dusted herself off and proved the doubters wrong, returning to the final and playing a pivotal role in England's success.

Dean Brandrick was Jess's manager during her grassroots footballing days and said that Jess has shown all girls that dreams really can come true.

Jess, the whole of the Warwick district could not be prouder of you. And your defiance and bravery in the face of adversity makes you the perfect role model for our district.

By Phil Hibble, Editor.