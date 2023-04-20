Register
JLS star Marvin Humes and Ibiza Orchestra to perform at event in Warwick

The JLS star will be the headline DJ for the event.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 11:25 BST

JLS star Marvin Humes and the Ibiza Orchestra will be performing at event in Warwick later this year.

The Ibiza Orchestra experience will be taking place in Nicholas Park on Friday September 15.

JLS star Marvin Humes and Ibiza Orchestra are set to appear at an event in Warwick. Photo suppliedJLS star Marvin Humes and Ibiza Orchestra are set to appear at an event in Warwick. Photo supplied
Along with several support acts, The Ibiza Orchestra will perform on a large outdoor stage.

Since 2021, the 26-piece orchestra has performed all over the UK and Europe.

Those going along will be in for a night of iconic tracks from artists such as; Massive Attack, Ian Van Dahl, Daft Punk, Robert Miles, Energy 52, Tiesto, Fatboy Slim, Prodigy, Candi Staton and more.

Along with performances from the Ibiza Orchestra, JLS star Marvin Humes will be the DJ headliner.

Other performances include vocalist Nikki Ambers, MC’s, DJ Pandar and more support acts that are to be announced.

At previous events acts such as Phats & Small, Artful Dodger, Wideboys, Dario G, Show Hawk Duo and Stephani B have supported the Orchestra.

Tom Cullen, marketing manager for the Ibiza Orchestra Experience, said: “We are excited to bring the Ibiza Orchestra Experience to Warwick for the first time, to share their unique take on some of the best music that Ibiza has to offer.

"As well as, an incredible headliner, support acts and a lively atmosphere.”

This is an 18 plus event that will run from 6pm to 11pm.

There will be a pre-sale for event tickets, which will be sold at half price.

To register for the newsletter for the pre-sale go to: https://www.ibizaorchestraexperience.co.uk/warwick

For any partnership or hospitality enquiries email: [email protected]

