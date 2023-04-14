Scouting for Girls will headline new Sausage and Cider festival in Warwick - with more than 50m of bars!

There will also be on-stage eating competitions.

Warwick is set to host a new festival later this year with food, drink and live performances – with the headliners being pop band Scouting for Girls.

In September, St Nicholas Park will be hosting its first ‘Sausage and Cider’ festival, which will include live music, multiple food vendors and more than 50m of bars.

A previous Sausage and Cider Festival. Photo supplied by Elliott Dalton (Live Tour Promotions)

In 2022, Sausage and Cider festivals took place in more than 50 locations across the UK.

The event will feature more than 25 flavours of cider as well as over 12 different flavours of sausages. There will also be other alcoholic drinks including prosecco, gin, beer and soft drinks.

Entertainment on the day is set to include on-stage speed sausage eating contests and six-round chili eating competitions.

Pop band Scouting for Girls will be the headline act for the music stage and there will also be the following tribute band; Queen’s Greatest Hits Scam Fender and Kopykat Killers.

The Sausage and Cider Festival will be coming to Warwick later this year. Photo supplied by Elliott Dalton (Live Tour Promotions)

Lee Fudg, marketing manager for Sausage and Cider Festival, said: “Sausage and Cider Festival outdoors is a feel-good event with great music, a huge variety of cider flavors and great independent food operators.

"We are excited to be able to host our outside event in Warwick for the very first time.”

The event will take place on September 16 from 2pm to 11pm.

There will be a pre-sale for event tickets, which will be sold at half price.

To register for the newsletter for the pre-sale go to: www.sausageandciderfest.co.uk/warwick