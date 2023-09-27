Join paranormal investigators as they investigate historic mansion in Warwick

A family-friendly Halloween event called St John’s Haunted House is also taking place at the venue.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paranormal investigators are heading to Warwick this Halloween to help thrill seekers contact residing spirits at one of the town’s most haunted hot spots.

Haunted Happenings is hosting an evening of exploration at St John’s House on October 28 between 7pm and 1am.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professional paranormal investigators are heading to Warwick this Halloween to help thrill seekers contact residing spirits at one of the town’s most haunted hot spots. Haunted Happenings is hosting an evening of exploration at St John’s House on October 28. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visitors to the 900-year-old Jacobean mansion will be exploring the building’s Victorian schoolroom, attic and cellar, alongside a team of experienced paranormal investigators led by Hazel Ford, owner of Haunted Happenings, a ghost hunting company that has taken more than 300,000 people on a ‘ghostly experience’ over the past 17 years.

They will be sharing tips of how to spot and read the signs of unusual activity, before inviting people to participate in paranormal experiments including table tipping, glass moving, Ouija Boards, vigils and seances as well as using electromagnetic field ghost hunting equipment.

St John’s House, which is managed by Heritage and Culture Warwickshire, has been used as a private residence, a school, a museum, and administrative offices of the War Department – and is now closed to the general public.

Hazel said: “We wanted to explore St John’s House as we have heard countless tales from people who have seen things there that they can’t explain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When I was there last year I walked up to the attic, I thought someone was behind me throughout as I could hear their breathing and footsteps, but when I turned round, nobody was there.

“And when I laid out a séance table with four chairs in the basement, I popped out for five minutes and returned to find the chairs stacked up in the corner of the room, which was in entire darkness.

“We have also heard reports of chairs flipping in some instances.

“It is going to be a night of deep exploration of this unique building, and I’m looking forward to welcoming a real mixture of experienced ghost hunters and those trying it out for the first time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

And for anyone trying out their own ghost hunts this Halloween, Hazel has the following advice:

“It’s important for any investigator to go into a ghost hunt with a rational mind, and to never assume that everything is paranormal. This is one of the key tips that we teach people on our ghost hunts, which helps them to truly separate everyday happenings from experiences they cannot explain,” she said.

Tickets to the 90-minute tours are now limited, with the 7pm and 9pm time slots nearly sold out, with more availability for the final 11pm slot.

Warwickshire Gin Company will also be on-site throughout the evening to provide guests with a free drink on arrival, and will also be providing a range of Halloween gin cocktails.

Advertisement

Advertisement

St John’s outdoor pub garden will also be open for guests to purchase pizza, from Dough & Brew, and further drinks and cocktails, before or after the tour.

Tickets cost £30 per person, and can be purchased here.