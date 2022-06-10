Jubilee celebrations across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth signal start of ‘big summer’ of events in Warwick district

Last week’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations signaled the start of the busiest programme of events ever to be staged across Warwick District.

During the extended bank holiday weekend around 6000 people gathered in the Market Square in Warwick to enjoy live music, food and entertainment, with the festivities featured on the Royal Family’s official video. In Kenilworth there was a special Jubilee Market and Leamington’s Pump Room Gardens hosted the lighting of the district’s Jubilee Beacon and a Right Royal Picnic with music from the newly restored bandstand.

At the same time dozens of street parties and community celebrations took place involving more than 30 road closures.

Jubilee Celebrations Warwick Market Square Thursday June 2. Picture submitted.

Councillor Jody Tracey, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for transformation and communications, said: “I want to pay tribute to WDC teams and CJ’s Events who worked so hard to ensure the smooth running and safety of these welcome celebrations.

"We must now take any lessons learned from these events as we prepare to host the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”

“As well as providing the official venues for the Lawn and Para Lawn Bowls competitions and Cycle Road Races, the District Council will be managing Festival Sites in Warwick and Leamington throughout the Games, where local people and visitors can enjoy the action live on big screens and an amazing CultureFest running alongside.”

In addition, the Ccouncil’s events and business support team is overseeing the administration of more than thirty other large events and festivals scheduled over the summer.