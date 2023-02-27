Kenilworth Rotary Club held an event to thank the people and businesses who had contributed to the success of the inaugural fundraising campaign

Rotarians in Kenilworth are celebrating the success of an inaugural charity campaign they organised, which raised £13,000 for good causes in and around the town.

Kenilworth Rotary Club hosted an event last week to thank the people and businesses who had contributed to the success of the 2022 Kenilworth Advent Calendar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They include printers, designers, sponsors, prize donors and helpers.

The Kenilworth Rotary Club has thanked as of those who helped to make its recent advent calendar fundraising campaign a success.

All 3,000 of the calendars printed were sold over the Christmas period.

Of those charities the five who had representatives present at the event were Compassionate Kenilworth, The Waverley Centre, the Talisman Theatre, The Myton Hospices and The Kenilworth Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They all received a cheque for £2,000 with the remaining amount being held in the Rotary Club’s account and used to fund causes that arise during the course of 2023.

The Kenilworth Rotary Club has thanked as of those who helped to make its recent advent calendar fundraising campaign a success.

Certificates of appreciation were given to Emmerson Press and Abstract Design - which produced the Calendar – and LoudLocal which designed and operated the dedicated website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Certificates also went to the nine sponsors - Tree Wise Men, Succession Wealth, Damian Plant & Co, Hertz Electrical, Whiteleys Chartered Surveyors, Western Carpets, Design Decoration, LDP Luckmans and Boothroyds Estate Agents.

The Kenilworth Advent Calendar was unusual because, instead of a little piece of chocolate or a picture behind every window, there was a list of five prizes making up 120 prizes in total throughout Advent - all of which were donated by local businesses.

Those businesses came in for their share of gratitude, as did the non-Rotary volunteers who helped club members distribute and sell the calendars.

Speaking on behalf of the organising team Malcolm Matthews, this year’s President of Kenilworth Rotary, announced there would be another advent calendar this year with an increased print run of 3,500 copies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He expressed the belief that in time it could become a Kenilworth institution and as much a part of life in the town as the Boxing Day Duck Race.

He also appealed for more help this year

He said: “It’s a Kenilworth team effort.

"It can’t be done without you.”

Advertisement

Advertisement