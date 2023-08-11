Kenilworth allotments celebrating 20 years of opening to the public - including the popular scarecrows

An allotments association in Kenilworth will be celebrating 20 years of opening to the public this year.

The Kenilworth Allotment Tenants Association has three sites and the Odibourne site, in Manor Road, will be hosting the open day on August 20. One of the popular attractions of the annual open day are the scarecrows. Photo supplied

A spokesperson from The Kenilworth Allotment Tenants Association said: “When we first started to put on an open day 20 years ago, we started very modestly, and perhaps a little apprehensively let people through our gates to admire our allotments, enjoy the tranquillity, beauty, industriousness and different styles of gardening which our plot holders use.

"We had just one little stall selling a few surplus veggies and some plants. It rained, but we had a satisfyingly successful day.

“Today, it is more of a vibrant family day out with the addition of a fabulous tea tent serving wonderful home made cakes and refreshing drinks where people can now relax and mingle, often meeting up with old friends.

"Ice creams for the little ones are also on hand served from an antique ice cream cart. Or for those of you who prefer something a little more elegant, grab a wonderful glass of Pimm’s from our ever popular Pimm’s tent.”

The open day will also feature beekeeping displays, arts and crafts a raffle and a recycling stand demonstrating ‘The Bowen Technique’.

The spokesperson added: “The real stars and now cornerstone our open day are our wonderful scarecrows.

“They come in a range of different personas – from traditional to novelty and topical - plus a children’s category where we allow the imagination to run riot.”

The Mayor of Kenilworth, Cllr Alix Dearing, will also be attending the open day – and as tradition – a small donation from the takings on the day will be made to the Mayor’s charities, which this year are The Kenilworth Centre and Kenilworth Girl Guides..

The event will once again support Ukraine by selling sunflowers, which have been grown from seeds donated by Hintons Nursery.

A donation from the proceeds will go towards medical supplies. The sunflower seeds were kindly donated by Hintons Nursery and plant Centre.