Kenilworth artist publishes book with 400 drawings of places he has visited

Anthony Parsons has published ‘drawing through my life’ including the pictures he drew in Brazil, France, America and the Greek Islands. He said he has fulfilled the yearning to travel he had when he was younger and ‘wanted to put what he saw on paper’.

A Kenilworth artist has published a book which features 400 pictures he drew of the various places he has visited around the world.

Anthony Parsons has travelled extensively visiting his older brother who emigrated to Brazil and younger brother who moved to France.

He has travelled to the United States to visit the family of his wife Ann who all live there.

The back and front covers of Drawing Through My Life by Anthony Parsons.

And he also had a friend who built a sailing boat and invited him to stay with him and his wife on it in the Greek Islands over the years.

Anthony said: “When younger, I always wanted to travel.

"Rather by accident, I have fulfilled that yearning and I have been interested in putting what I have seen on paper.

“Recently, I realised that I had about 400 pictures of places I have visited, all in chronological order.

Amarante by Anthony Parsons.

"I thought that they would be a bit of a burden to Martin and Caroline, my children, so I put them on my computer, and then thought that they might be of interest to others.

"Hence my book, which I called ‘Drawing through my life’.

"It could be categorised under autobiography, travel, or art.”

Copies of Anthony’s book can be bought from Kenilworth Books in Talisman Square for £15.