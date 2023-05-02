Meet the little litter pickers making a big difference in Long Itchington

The group of Long Itchington Church of England Academy pupils and their parents meets on a Friday morning before the school opens to pick up litter around the village

Youngsters in Long Itchington are leading the way in keeping the village cleaner and tidier after they formed a litter picking group with their parents.

Long Itchington Church of England Academy pupil Joseph Ashton, aged five, wanted to do something about the litter he was seeing on his way to school each day so he got hold of a litter picker and his younger brother Benjamin, aged 3, and his mum Elizabeth did the same and the trio set about gathering the rubbish on their walk each morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was not long before other children asked if they could help too and Scarlett Deakin, six, Oliver Natt, six, Henry Natt, four, Felix Stringer six and Remi Grzegorczyk, also six, joined the ranks.

Pictured left to right are Long Itchington litter pickers Oliver, Henry, Joseph, Scarlett and Felix. Picture supplied.

Now every Friday morning they meet before school and work with their parents to carry out a weekly litter pick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elizabeth said: “Although the children may not be big they are working together to help make a big difference to our community.

"Each child has been inspired to get their own litter picker and enthusiastically join in tidying up our village and helping wildlife by picking up litter both on our group litterpicks and on walks with their family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pictured left to right are Oliver, Henry, Joseph, Scarlett and Felix. Picture supplied.

"Their classmates have also been inspired to join in litter picking when they can.

"Joseph recently earned his Green Blue Peter Badge and Scarlett has just applied for hers.

Advertisement

Advertisement