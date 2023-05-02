The town will be hosting events over the weekend to mark the occasion.

Warwick’s market is due to close earlier this week due to the town’s coronation celebrations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Saturday (May 6), the market will run from 8.30am to 12.30pm and organisers said it was necessary to close the market early to allow the vendors and visitors to participate in the festivities.

Warwick market. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

The celebration in market square is set to start at 3pm and will feature music, dance performances and food.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “While it is unfortunate that the market will have to close earlier, it is important to remember that this is a significant event, and it is crucial to support and participate in the celebrations.

“We have worked closely with Warwick District Council, along with the organisers of the Kings Coronation celebration, Warwick Town Council and Warwick Chamber of Trade to

ensure the celebrations can take place safely, causing as little disruption to Warwick market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If you are planning to visit Warwick market this Saturday, make sure to schedule your visit early and understand that the market will be closing at 12.30pm.

"For those who are interested in participating in the coronation celebrations, remember that this event will be a great opportunity to witness a historic moment and celebrate with the town.

"Let us all come together and embrace this wonderful occasion.”

Advertisement

Advertisement