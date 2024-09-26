Kenilworth Arts Festival set to host many activities and events throughout October

Published 26th Sep 2024, 10:18 BST
Kenilworth Arts Festival is hosting many events throughout October. Photos supplied by Kenilworth Arts FestivalKenilworth Arts Festival is hosting many events throughout October. Photos supplied by Kenilworth Arts Festival
The Kenilworth Arts Festival is set to host many activities and events in the town throughout October.

There will varied events for a wide range of ages.

Sarah Jane Rose, from Kenilworth Arts Festival, said: “While we have moved to a year round festival, we had a number of opportunities to bring something a little different to Kenilworth this October, our connections and collaborations with local creatives and spaces as well as the support of the town has meant we can deliver a few extra activities as the nights draw in.”

Here’s what’s happening

  • October 2, 7pm – an opportunity to watch two independent films and meet the writer/directors for Q&A sessions with Andrew David Barker and Kate Horlor.
  • October 2, 9,16, 23 and 30, 1pm to 3pm – weekly acoustic music sessions featuring traditional folk, Celtic, airs and more, where people can join in.
  • October 6, 3.30pm – Skate and Spray – a day of spray art and skateboarding session at the Kenilworth Centre by Kenilworth Arts festival and Project number 5.
  • October 13, 3pm – Foley Workshop for young people – supporting Abbey End Studio, it is an opportunity to take part in the world of sound effects, using mostly vegetables.
  • October 13, 7pm – Ana Pancaldi at The Treehouse Bookshop – an evening of folk with Ana Pancaldi.
  • October 29, 10am to 12.30pm – Kitty Quest Phantom Frenzy / Spooky Sketchy and Deadly Doodles with Phil Corbett – supporting Kenilworth Books, join the author to create comic characters.
  • October 30, 3.30pm to 4.30pm – an opportunity to meet Catherine Ward, author of The Emerald Forest, and a chance to make an orangutan.

For more information go to: https://www.kenilworthartsfestival.co.uk/calendar/?jump_date=2024-10-01&calview=monthly