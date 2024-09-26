The Kenilworth Arts Festival is set to host many activities and events in the town throughout October.

Sarah Jane Rose, from Kenilworth Arts Festival, said: “While we have moved to a year round festival, we had a number of opportunities to bring something a little different to Kenilworth this October, our connections and collaborations with local creatives and spaces as well as the support of the town has meant we can deliver a few extra activities as the nights draw in.”