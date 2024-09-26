Kenilworth Arts Festival set to host many activities and events throughout October
There will varied events for a wide range of ages.
Sarah Jane Rose, from Kenilworth Arts Festival, said: “While we have moved to a year round festival, we had a number of opportunities to bring something a little different to Kenilworth this October, our connections and collaborations with local creatives and spaces as well as the support of the town has meant we can deliver a few extra activities as the nights draw in.”
Here’s what’s happening
- October 2, 7pm – an opportunity to watch two independent films and meet the writer/directors for Q&A sessions with Andrew David Barker and Kate Horlor.
- October 2, 9,16, 23 and 30, 1pm to 3pm – weekly acoustic music sessions featuring traditional folk, Celtic, airs and more, where people can join in.
- October 6, 3.30pm – Skate and Spray – a day of spray art and skateboarding session at the Kenilworth Centre by Kenilworth Arts festival and Project number 5.
- October 13, 3pm – Foley Workshop for young people – supporting Abbey End Studio, it is an opportunity to take part in the world of sound effects, using mostly vegetables.
- October 13, 7pm – Ana Pancaldi at The Treehouse Bookshop – an evening of folk with Ana Pancaldi.
- October 29, 10am to 12.30pm – Kitty Quest Phantom Frenzy / Spooky Sketchy and Deadly Doodles with Phil Corbett – supporting Kenilworth Books, join the author to create comic characters.
- October 30, 3.30pm to 4.30pm – an opportunity to meet Catherine Ward, author of The Emerald Forest, and a chance to make an orangutan.
For more information go to: https://www.kenilworthartsfestival.co.uk/calendar/?jump_date=2024-10-01&calview=monthly