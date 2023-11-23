Kenilworth author releases advent calendar of poetry reflecting on life, family and faith
A Kenilworth author has released an advent calendar of poetry reflecting on life, family, faith and more.
Susan Anderson’s December Musings – Advent + 1 is a collection of 25 poems, with a final poem for January 6 marking the Christian festival of Epiphany and the traditional end of the main Christmas season - also known as 12th Night.
This is the second collection of poetry Susan has published and it covers a range of subjects from the Christmas story to Strictly Come Dancing and from frosty mornings to dogs in antlers.
She said: “It was great to hold my first poetry anthology, Musings, in my hands in 2021 and I had hoped to have this advent anthology ready for December 2022 but events overtook me.
"When I revisited the poems this year I discovered so much had changed – the memories of Covid times are already beginning to fade, for example – so I had to revisit the selection.
“The poem-a-day format is designed to give readers space to stop and spend a moment of quiet in the frantic preparations for Christmas.
"Once you’ve eaten the chocolates in a traditional Advent calendar it’s finished, but I hope December Musings could be a new Advent calendar tradition for poetry lovers.”
December Musings – Advent + 1 is available at Kenilworth Books in Talisman Square.
The ebook version is online at amazon.co.uk here.