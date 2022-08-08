Kenilworth Bridge Club celebrates its 50th anniversary

Kenilworth Bridge Club has celebrated the 50th anniversary.
At the club’s recent AGM members celebrated with champagne and a cake, which was specially made for the occasion.
Members say the club is one of the biggest in the country and is steadily rebuilding its membership after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sessions take place at Kenilworth Cricket Club.
For more information about the club visit https://www.bridgewebs.com/kenilworth/ or call 07802 622557.