Kenilworth Bridge Club celebrates its 50th anniversary

Gail Hart, one of the founding members of Kenilworth Bridge Club, cuts the cake to celebrate the club's 50th anniversary.

Kenilworth Bridge Club has celebrated the 50th anniversary.

At the club’s recent AGM members celebrated with champagne and a cake, which was specially made for the occasion.

Kenilworth Bridge Club's 50th AGM. Picture submitted.

Members say the club is one of the biggest in the country and is steadily rebuilding its membership after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sessions take place at Kenilworth Cricket Club.

For more information about the club visit https://www.bridgewebs.com/kenilworth/ or call 07802 622557.