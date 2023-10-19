Kenilworth businesses have donated 120 prizes to this year's Rotary Advent calendar

Those who buy copies of the calendar have the chance to win prizes on every day of Advent. The calendar is created by Kenilworth Rotary Club to raise money for charities and good causes in and around the town.

Businesses in Kenilworth have donated 120 prizes to this year’s Kenilworth Advent Calendar fundraising campaign.

Luke and Richie of East Chase Distillers have donated two bottles of their Heritage London Dry Gin as prizes for this year's Kenilworth Rotary Club Advent Calendar.

The Ale Rooms in Smally Place have donated two vouchers worth £30 apiece to spend on their products in-house, maybe while enjoying a live music night, or just to take home.

The Virgins and Castle in High Street has donated a bottle of its festive gin worth £40.

The Royal Oak has donated a £50 drinks voucher.

And East Chase Distillers in Chase Lane has donated two bottles of its Heritage London Dry Gin which are worth £40 a bottle.

The Rotary Club has printed 3,500 copies of the calendar which sell for £5.

They can be bought online and can be delivered anywhere in the CV8 post code for a little more.

The Kenilworth Centre, The Waverley Centre, The Tree House Bookshop, Kenilworth Books, Boothroyd’s Estate Agents, The Engine and The Royal Oak are selling copied now.

And there will be a sales stall in Talisman Square from October 23.