Kenilworth care provider leading drive for donations for the homeless this winter

It is encouraging individuals and businesses to donate items such as warm clothing and blankets.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:26 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 11:26 GMT
A Kenilworth care provider is leading a drive to help the homeless this winter by collecting donations of essential items at its office.

Kare Plus Kenilworth, based in Talisman Shopping Centre, is encouraging individuals and businesses to donate items such as warm clothing, blankets and more to its office before it distributes them to homeless shelters at the end of November.

Kare Plus Kenilworth is encouraging individuals and businesses to donate items such as warm clothing, blankets and more to its office before it distributes them to homeless shelters at the end of November. From left to right: Tracey Frisby, Kavi Pryagh, Eliza Brown. Photo suppliedKare Plus Kenilworth is encouraging individuals and businesses to donate items such as warm clothing, blankets and more to its office before it distributes them to homeless shelters at the end of November. From left to right: Tracey Frisby, Kavi Pryagh, Eliza Brown. Photo supplied
Kare Plus Kenilworth is encouraging individuals and businesses to donate items such as warm clothing, blankets and more to its office before it distributes them to homeless shelters at the end of November. From left to right: Tracey Frisby, Kavi Pryagh, Eliza Brown. Photo supplied
Latest figures released by the government show that rough sleeping has risen across all areas of the country.

And as colder weather begins to draw in, Kare Plus Kenilworth wanted to make a proactive difference by issuing a plea to the public to donate any spare items that could help.

Kavi Pryagh, director of Kare Plus Kenilworth, said: “Rough sleeping, the most visible and harsh form of homelessness, is an issue that plagues our society.

“Individuals sleeping rough often find themselves exposed to the elements, whether on the streets, in doorways, parks, or bus shelters, places not designed for habitation.

“Their struggles are compounded by complex physical and mental health needs, often coupled with addiction issues, making them incredibly vulnerable.

“We wanted to make a difference this year by leading a drive for donations in the autumn, before delivering to homeless shelters across Warwickshire before the start of winter.

“Community outreach and support is something we care strongly about, and we wanted to take the lead on encouraging people to donate what they can.

“We’d love to see the people of Kenilworth come together to make a real difference and help those who are most vulnerable in our community.

"It’s a small act of kindness that can have a huge impact.”

Hugo Hawkings, chief executive of Discovery Properties, the developers of Talisman Shopping Centre, added: “In the short time Kare Plus Kenilworth has been based at Talisman, it has established itself strongly within the community, and it’s great to see that Kavi and the team are looking to give something back.

“We would encourage as many people as possible to donate what they can this year and support those who are less fortunate this winter.”

Anyone wishing to donate items can visit the Kare Plus Kenilworth offices in Talisman Shopping centre from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Related topics:Warwickshire
