Warwickshire's Myton Hospices to hold services at its sites to remember lost loved ones

Warwickshire's Myton Hospices will be holding services at its sites to remember lost loved ones.

The Light Up A Life services will be held at each of its three hospices in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry.

Photo supplied

Each year the community comes together for the services to remember the loved ones that they have lost.

In return for a donation, residents can also dedicate a light on Myton’s Christmas tree.

In doing so it will help light up the hospices this Christmas and help the charity continue to help support more people.

On the evening there is also a screen that projects the names of loved ones as the service takes place, lit by candlelight.

All the events take place outside and last approximately 30 to 40 minutes – everyone is welcome to attend.

The services are led by Myton’s team and include carols and readings, and refreshments will be available.

Light Up A Life takes place at:

Coventry Myton Hospice on December 3 at 5pm

Rugby Myton Support Hub on December 8 at 7pm

Warwick Myton Hospice on December 10 at 6pm

A spokesperson from Myton Hospices said: “Whether this is the first or twentieth time you are attending Light Up A Life, know that by dedicating a light on the tree you are not only remembering those special to you, you are also generously supporting others.”

Donations of £30 or more will receive a Red Myton Hanging Butterfly, Gold Myton Hanging Butterfly or a limited edition wooden tree decoration with space for a photo of a loved one.