Kenilworth Castle hosting family activities during February half term

Kenilworth Castle will be hosting events during the February half term. Photo by Richard Earp / English Heritage

To kick off this February half-term, English Heritage is hosting family-friendly activities at Kenilworth Castle.

From February 10 to February 18, every day from 10am to 4pm, ‘Half Term History Makers’ will see characters from Kenilworth Castle’s medieval welcome visitors and bring its history to life for them.

Children can learn what it takes to become a knight through interactive stories and hands-on activities – including foam sword fighting.

The castle also offers plenty of space for a walk with both Norman and Tudor ruins and an Elizabethan Garden and dogs on leads are also welcome.

The Stables Tearoom on site also offers refreshments.

Half Term History Makers is included in the standard admission price.

English Heritage members always get free entry to Kenilworth Castle for them and up to six children.