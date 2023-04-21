Register
Kenilworth Castle to host Medieval Day Out event over bank holiday weekend

Visitors to the 900-year-old castle will be transported back to Kenilworth’s medieval prime with re-enactors and musical performances throughout the grounds

By Oliver Williams
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:07 BST

English Heritage is inviting visitors to take a step back in time to the medieval period at Kenilworth Castle over the forthcoming bank holiday weekend from April 30 to May 1.

Visitors to the 900-year-old castle will be transported back to Kenilworth’s medieval prime with re-enactors and musical performances.

The event will be based around 1173 when King Henry II was abroad fighting his rebellious sons the King of France.

Kenilworth CastleKenilworth Castle
Kenilworth Castle

Back home, his officers were trying to keep the peace but Geoffrey de Clinton refused to give up Kenilworth Castle.

Visitors can discover a castle besieged and watch as rival knights clash in battle.

English Heritage events manager Ella Harrison said: "In the 13th century Kenilworth Castle was one of the country’s greatest fortresses, and the site of some truly historic sieges and battles.

Picture courtesy of English Heritage.Picture courtesy of English Heritage.
Picture courtesy of English Heritage.

"It looks set to be an unforgettable day out.”

https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/kenilworth-castle/

