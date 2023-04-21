Register
Fundraiser completes her second challenge of this year - this time raising money for a Leamington night shelter

They managed to raise more than £500.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:37 BST

A fundraiser from Leamington has completed her second charity challenge of the year – with this one being in aid of a night shelter in Leamington.

On April 15, Alex Pearson, the Morrisons community champion, and her dogs Archie and Chester, were joined by members of the LWS Night Shelter on her second charity walk.

Alex Pearson with some of the team from LWS Night Shelter outside Morrisons in Leamington. Photo suppliedAlex Pearson with some of the team from LWS Night Shelter outside Morrisons in Leamington. Photo supplied
Morrisons and LWS volunteers walked 11 miles from the old shelter down Clements Street towards Morrisons then to Leamington Town Hall and then to Offchurch to the Stag, where the team had refreshments.

After they walked the remainder of the distance to Radford Church in Leamington, where the new shelter is based.

Alex said: "What a wonderful walk and we were so lucky for the weather. To think it stayed dry.

"We did have fun with the muddy paths but luckily we didn't have any muddy casualties.

Alex Pearson with some of the team from LWS Night Shelter. Photo suppliedAlex Pearson with some of the team from LWS Night Shelter. Photo supplied
"It was great to have the support from the volunteers who gave up their weekend to support us.”

The team raised £546 from the online fundraising and from in-store donations. All money will support the shelter with food parcels and essentials.

Susan Rutherford from the LWS Night Shelter said: "We are so honoured to have had the support of Alex and Morrisons.

"The team has supported us so much over the past year and this money will help us purchase food for our clients.

"A huge thank you to all the customers of Morrisons who have donated and to Archie and Chester for keeping us on track on the walk."

Alex is due to take on her next challenge in June in aid of Molly Olly's.

