Kenilworth charity reminds dog owners to check their pet's microchip in response to survey

New data from the Dogs Trust Stray Dog Survey has revealed that approximately 28,015 stray dogs were handled by local authority dog wardens last year.

After spending some time in local authority pounds, around half of these dogs were reunited with their owners.

Lincoln, a charming three-year-old Saluki cross, has been in the care of Dogs Trust Kenilworth for a few weeks. Picture supplied by the charity.

However, despite being microchipped, an estimated 4,352 dogs were unable to be reunited with their owners, simply because the owner’s contact details held on the microchip database were incorrect.

Dogs Trust Kenilworth is now calling on all owners to ensure that their dog’s microchip details are updated to ensure they can be quickly reunited with their owners if they do go missing.

Since 2016, it has been a legal requirement that all dogs are microchipped, and the chip must be linked to the owner's current contact information. In addition, all dogs need to wear a collar and tag that states the name and address of the owner when in a public place, even if microchipped.

For more information about microchipping, visit https://shorturl.at/crtwU

Around a fifth of all stray dogs handled by dog wardens were passed on to welfare organisations such as Dogs Trust Kenilworth to be rehomed.

This includes Lincoln (pictured), a charming three-year-old Saluki cross who has been in the care of the charity for a few weeks.