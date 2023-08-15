Young musicians to put on charity concert at historic South Warwickshire site

Music at the Manor, at Oxhill Manor on Saturday August 19 will raise funds for Nicodemus which supports young people through mentoring in the UK and Latin America

Young musicians will perform at a charity concert in the grounds of an historic South Warwickshire site this coming weekend.

Music at the Manor, at Oxhill Manor on Saturday August 19, will raise funds for Nicodemus which supports young people through mentoring in the UK and Latin America.

The event, which will run from 3pm to 9pm, will have a festival feel with bands and soloists including Whiplash, Dr Ape, Luke Keane, Amber Liaden, Katherine Abbott and Afternights playing.

A poster for the event. Image supplied.

There will also be a bar, barbecue, cakes, coffee, ice creams and a crafts area.

Archie Griffiths, the lead singer of Whiplash, said, “We’re really looking forward to this opportunity to show what we can do and to raise funds for Nicodemus, which we know does great work with young people”.