The club has been going for more than 40 years and it says it is in desperate need of volunteers to continue on.

A community group in Kenilworth is appealing for volunteers to help keep the group going.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenilworth Phab provides social opportunities for disabled and non-disabled adults, and says it is ‘in serious danger of closing because of a lack of volunteer support’.

The community group is appealing for more volunteers to help keep the group going. Photo supplied

Members of the group are from the Kenilworth, Leamington, Warwick and Coventry areas. Some students from The University of Warwick are also members.

The organisation is looking for new members to join in, help organise activities and, potentially, become involved in the management of the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club has been organising social activities, holidays and outings for its members since it formed in 1982.

Chairperson Martyn Parker said: “I love being part of this club because everybody accepts and respects everyone else and we have great fun together.

"It is wonderful to have watched the development of many of our members and seen how their personalities have blossomed during their time with us.

"If this Phab Club was forced to close it would be a disaster for many of our members, but also a great loss to the local community.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club meets at regular venues in across the Warwick district on the first and third Wednesday each month.

They type of meet ups include, meals at pubs, live music nights, arts and crafts, skittles, talks and bowling.