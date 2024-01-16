Kenilworth councillors praise effort to help asylum seekers who will soon leave the town

The several hundred asylum seekers – children, women and men from a wide range of countries, ethnicities and circumstances, who have been living in and around the town for two years – will be moved to new accommodation in the UK. Former Kenilworth Mayor Cllr Richard Dickson and the town council’s current leader Cllr James Kennedy have highlighted a large team of residents , mainly coordinated by Compassionate Kenilworth, and also some other community groups, who volunteered to support the asylum seekers

Kenilworth councillors have praised the efforts of those who helped to welcome asylum seekers who will soon leave the town after living there for two years.

Former Kenilworth Mayor Cllr Richard Dickson and the town council’s current leader Cllr James Kennedy have highlighted a large team of residents , mainly coordinated by Compassionate Kenilworth, and also some other community groups, who volunteered to support the several hundred asylum seekers who had been sent to live in the area by UK Government officials.

The asylum seekers came from from a wide range of countries, ethnicities and circumstances.

The Worldwide FC and Kenilworth Together teams who played in a fundraising match to support asylum seekers in the town. Picture supplied

They included men, women and children who had come to England in search of peace and security.

In a joint statement, Cllr Dickson and Cllr Kennedy have said: “How we welcome people who come to Kenilworth and the surrounding area is a defining characteristic of what it means to live in our community.

"We have welcomed these asylum seekers in our shops and cafes. Residents have played football matches with them and volunteers have helped them learn English.

“Clothing has been donated, local schools have welcomed the children and friendships have been established.”

"To support them in the next stage of their journey, volunteers in Kenilworth have rallied round quickly to provide suitcases and rucksacks.”

"It is therefore an appropriate time to say a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone in Kenilworth who has helped to extend the humble hand of welcome to these asylum seekers.

“Unlike some members of our country’s leadership, these volunteers have shown much-needed human empathy and practical compassion.