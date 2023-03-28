Kenilworth couple publish booklet about "journey of a lifetime" in their classic car

John and Kate Redshaw travelled from John O’Groats to Land’s End in their blue 1968 MGC having drawn up a ‘bucket list’ of places they wanted to visit along the way.

John and Kate Redshaw at Land's End. Picture supplied.

A Kenilworth couple have published a booklet about their ‘journey of a lifetime’ in their classic car to raise money for two good causes.

John and Kate Redshaw travelled from John O’Groats to Land’s End in their blue 1968 MGC – named Bluebottle after the character played by Peter Sellers in the 1950s Goon Show radio programme – having drawn up a ‘bucket list’ of places they wanted to visit along the way.

They wanted to join the club of people who had travelled from the top to the bottom of the UK known as ‘End to Enders’ and to raise funds after the trip they are now selling the booklet to raise money for two charities close to their hearts – Cancer Research UK and The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Left: John and Kate Redshaw at John O' Groats. Right: The route the couple took on their 'journey of a lifetime'. Pictures supplied.

Avoiding motorways and dual carriageways where possible in order to take more scenic routes the couple’s journey lasted 29 days during which they visited Lincolnshire, Yorkshire, Northumberland and the east coast of Scotland, including the breathtaking spring scenery of the Cairngorms National Park before they reached John O’Groats on day 10.

They reached Land’s End 19 days later but cut short their original planned route, which included the south coast and because they were having so much fun in each place that it put them behind schedule.

John and Kate intend to finish their adventure some time soon.

John and Kate Redshaw in Kenilworth with their Their blue MGC 'Bluebottle'. Picture supplied.

The 94-page booklet gives much more detail of the ‘why’s and how’s’ of John and Kate’s trip, the car, the people and the 50-plus places they visited on their journey.

As well as fundraising for charity the couple hope the booklet might inspire others to undertake their own ‘journey of a lifetime’.

The booklet can be bought directly from John and Kate by emailing [email protected]