Kenilworth doctor to run London Marathon in memory of baby son

A Kenilworth doctor is preparing to run the London Marathon on Sunday in memory of the newborn baby boy she lost exactly a year ago to the day.

Charlie Hughes and her husband Gareth said goodbye to their son Bryn on April 27, 2024 after he was born prematurely at 27 weeks.

He had lived for just nine days.

Charlie, who lives in Kenilworth, said: “We promised Bryn on the night he died that that we would carry on with all of life’s adventures, and that we’d take him with us.

Charlie Hughes with her husband Gareth. Picture supplied.

“The London Marathon is one of those adventures.

"He’ll be with me every step of the way.”

Charlie was working as an obstetrics and gynaecology doctor at University Hospital Coventry when she gave birth to Bryn.

She is running the marathon for pregnancy research charity Tommy’s alongside her best friend Emily and the pair have already raised more than £5,000.

Charlie Hughes with her friend Emily with wom she is running the London Marathon. Picture supplied.

Charlie said: “I want people to know Bryn’s name.

"I hope that by telling his story, it raises awareness of preterm birth and neonatal loss.

“I also want more people to know about the amazing work Tommy’s does and the difference it’s making.

"They’re at the cutting edge of preterm birth research.

“Unfortunately there was nothing more that could be done for Bryn, but I do believe we’re moving towards a place where things will be better.”

Charlie, 33, discovered early on in her pregnancy that her womb was divided into two halves by a wall of muscle – a condition known as a ‘septate uterus’ - which put her at higher risk of having her baby early.

She was looked after by Professor Siobhan Quenby in the preterm prevention clinic at UHCW.

Bryn was eventually born via emergency Caesarean section at 27 weeks and three days, after Charlie’s waters broke and she experienced further complications.

“He was looked after brilliantly on the neonatal unit at UHCW and although he had a rough few days, he started to improve.

"We really believed he was coming home.”

Devastatingly, though, Bryn developed sepsis – the cause of his death at nine days old.

Charlie said: “We knew on the night he died that he wasn’t going to make it. We were able to be with him, and our families got to meet him too.

“We will always cherish those nine precious days with Bryn as his mum and dad.”

Charlie wants eventually to work towards saving the lives of babies like Bryn.

She said: “I’m extremely passionate about it.

I’m hoping to do more myself in preterm birth research – that's where I'm hoping my career will lead.”

You can donate to Charlie and Emily’s fundraising effort for Tommy’s here https://tinyurl.com/4vrva6pe

Tommy’s is the largest charity in the UK which carries out research into the causes of miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

Thanks to its supporters it is able to carry out more than £2million worth of ground-breaking research every year in four centres across the UK.

For more information about the charity visit https://www.tommys.org/