Kenilworth's Dogs Trust hosting coffee morning this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Dogs Trust in Kenilworth is set to host a coffee morning this week.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Easter Coffee Morning’ will be taking place on Sunday (April 27) between 10am and 12noon at the charity’s site in Honiley.

Visitors will be able to meet some of the charity’s dogs waiting to be adopted and there will be the chance to make snuffle mats for their dogs and decorate Easter dog treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dogs Trust Kenilworth. Photo by Google Streetview

Helen Barlow, supporter relations officer at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: ‘‘We’re looking forward to hosting a lovely morning of crafts and conversation, with cake, coffee and tea provided.

"We invite you to pop along and have the opportunity to meet some of our dogs waiting to be adopted.

"Anyone who has always wanted to know more about what we do, this is your chance to find out, as staff members will be available to chat.’’

The Dogs Trust have asked visitors to not bring their own dogs to this event.