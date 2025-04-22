Kenilworth's Dogs Trust hosting coffee morning this week

By Kirstie Smith
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:33 BST
The Dogs Trust in Kenilworth is set to host a coffee morning this week.

The ‘Easter Coffee Morning’ will be taking place on Sunday (April 27) between 10am and 12noon at the charity’s site in Honiley.

Visitors will be able to meet some of the charity’s dogs waiting to be adopted and there will be the chance to make snuffle mats for their dogs and decorate Easter dog treats.

The Dogs Trust Kenilworth. Photo by Google StreetviewThe Dogs Trust Kenilworth. Photo by Google Streetview
The Dogs Trust Kenilworth. Photo by Google Streetview

Helen Barlow, supporter relations officer at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: ‘‘We’re looking forward to hosting a lovely morning of crafts and conversation, with cake, coffee and tea provided.

"We invite you to pop along and have the opportunity to meet some of our dogs waiting to be adopted.

"Anyone who has always wanted to know more about what we do, this is your chance to find out, as staff members will be available to chat.’’

The Dogs Trust have asked visitors to not bring their own dogs to this event.

