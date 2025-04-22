Teams needed for Warwick's annual charity Dragon Boat races

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Places are open for the annual charity dragon boat festival in Warwick.

The event is organised by Warwick Avon Rotary Club and Warwick Boats and this year it is due to take place on Sunday September 21.

Every year hundreds of participants and spectators gather along the river Avon in St Nicholas Park for the event.

The dragon boat festival raises thousands of pounds for charities every year. Photo by Sarah Hill/ Gecko Photography

Contestants taking part in the races will battle it out on the water to decide this year’s Dragon Boat champions.

Teams of are made up of 16 paddlers and a drummer and they will have three timed heats to set their best times.

Places are now open for the dragon boat races and fancy dress or a team strip is recommended.

There will also be a prize will be awarded to the ‘best dressed’ team.

All proceeds raised from the event will go to Myton Hospices and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

For more information about taking part email: [email protected] or message Warwick Avon Rotary Club via its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WarwickAvonRotary.