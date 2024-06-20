Kenilworth drivers advised on how to safely pass cyclists during police safety operation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers have been speaking with motorists and cyclists about improving safety on the roads.

During operation ‘Close Pass’ on June 14 in Glasshouse Lane, Kenilworth, a plain clothes officer took to the roads on a bicycle equipped with front and rear facing cameras.

The officer who was on the bicycle was pleased to see that the vast majority of motorists behaved as they should, waiting and giving plenty of room to him and they were acknowledged with a wave of thanks.

Left to right: PC 1817 Amy Jones, PC Mark Finch and PCSO 8638 Olivia Arnold. Also part of the Op Close Pass team but not pictured is PCSO 6223 Ed King. Photo supplied

Any vehicle seen to not pass with the recommended distance of 1.5 metres was pulled over to a suitable location and offered the opportunity to have a short educational chat using material provided by Cycling UK and RoSPA.

Five drivers were stopped during the operation – which involved Warwickshire Police officers and PCSOs from Kenilworth and Rural East SNT - and received the optional education around safe passing distances.

PC Mark Finch said: “We want to support people who wish to cycle and to remind drivers that cyclists don’t have the same protection around them as people in vehicles so it’s even more important that other road users take extra care around them on the roads.

“During the operation, most drivers knew exactly how to pass a cyclist safely and this was great to see.

“However a few drivers were hurrying to get past and not being patient, trying to overtake when other vehicles were coming in the other direction.

"If they had waited a few seconds the road would have been clear and it would have been much safer for everyone. These drivers received education.

“We also interacted with other cyclists who thanked us for the operation.

“Whilst Operation Close Pass plays a part in helping to educate road users, we are also encouraging cyclists and drivers to refresh their knowledge of the Highway Code and to self-educate as there are some great materials available online.”

Members of the public can also help improve road safety in Warwickshire by reporting and submitting digital footage showing potential traffic offences as part of Operation Snap at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/operationsnap