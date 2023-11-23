Kenilworth Expo showcases more then 40 businesses as it returns after four years

There were also three seminars.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 40 businesses from across Warwickshire were represented at Kenilworth Chamber of Trade’s Business Expo, which returned after four years.

The event on November 17, hosted by main sponsor The Holiday Inn, Kenilworth, also offered visitors the chance to sit in on three seminars involving speakers: Amanda Chalmers, of Chalmers News PR; Ian O’Donnell MBE, of Real Point Video for Business, and Gus Bhandal of MGuru, who presented on ‘How To Be Awesome on Linked In’.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: Sarah Kershaw, of The Chamber; Georgina Mitchell of Holiday Inn; Sir Jeremy Wright MP; Nadine Hummert, of The Chamber and Molly Rudd of Holiday Inn. Photo by Karen Massey photography

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lunchtime saw a Tai Chi session with My Healthy Steps, and the day finished with a speed networking activity hosted by Action Coach Warwick.

Chair of Kenilworth Chamber of Trade, Nadine Hummert and Sir Jeremy Wright, MP for Kenilworth and Southam, welcomed exhibitors and visitors, commenting on the importance of the unique and valuable business community in Kenilworth.

Later in the day, Kenilworth’s Mayor, Councillor Alix Dearing, opened the afternoon session.

Headline Sponsor, Roisin Ni’Chonghaile of True Potential Wealth Management, said it had been a privilege to sponsor the event, not only an opportunity to support and celebrate the diverse local business community but a great opportunity for all to promote their business services face to face.

One of the seminars. Photo by Karen Massey photography

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nadine Hummert said: “The small team on the Chamber Committee are very proud of what has been achieved at the Expo; there was a huge buzz in the room all day – people making valuable contacts, engaging with each other, learning and connecting.

“We were excited by the variety of businesses who were so keen to be a part of the event and use it as an opportunity to promote their business.

"Solicitors, Ward and Rider, took the opportunity to showcase their new office in Kenilworth, having recently merged with David Lee Solicitors.

“Kenilworth Town Council launched their Business Forum Survey; there was a huge variety of different businesses- service providers, retailers and health and wellbeing – Chamber members Mander Hadley Solicitors, Kenilworth Footcare, ARHR, East Chase Distillers, Spot On, BNI Kenilworth, Time for Me, Super-Being, Socially Shared and Primrose Bespoke, Pragmatic Consulting, Karen Massey Photography, Financial Design, FSB, Alsters Kelley, Audley Villages, Shelley Wilson Author and Cube Accounting – were among them.”

Sir Jeremy Wright, MP for Kenilworth and Southam attended the event. Photo by Karen Massey photography

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event also raised £120 for the charity for the day, which was the Kenilworth Centre.