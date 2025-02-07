Kenilworth family recall lucky escape from house fire - and the lasting impact it has had on them

A Kenilworth family have recalled their lucky escape from a house fire – and how the horrific incident has had a lasting impact on their lives.

As we reported last year, Leanne Haynes’ tumble dryer caught fire during the early hours of December 10,

Thanks to the quick-thinking of her carer, they managed to avoid a house fire. However, Leanne said the incident has had a profound effect on her daughter.

The tumble dryer that caught fire in Kenilworth. Photo supplied

Speaking ths week about last year’s fire, she said: “I woke up confused at around 4am to the sound of the carbon monoxide alarm at first, followed by the fire alarm.

"That’s when I realised the tumble dryer had gone up in smoke.

"Luckily, my carer was asleep on the sofa downstairs, where he managed to jump into action, dragging the tumble dryer outside in the rain – seconds later it was on fire.

“Seeing the smoke was horrible – but the worst part was the flames – and watching how the fire engulfed the tumble dryer so quickly.

"It was one of the worst things I’ve ever had to go through.

“I also suffer with a nerve condition meaning my mobility is limited. It’s scary to think what would have happened if it had gone up in flames inside the house as I don’t know how I would have got out.”

Leanne’s tumble dryer caught fire from what is believed to be an electrical fault – as it was simply plugged in and switched on at the time.

Leanne added: “Since it’s happened, everybody I’ve told has said they’re changing their habits, and now we turn everything off before we sleep.”

Leanne said the fire has had a lasting impact on her family.

“We inhaled a lot of smoke at the time, but we’ve all recovered physically at least", she said.

“It’s really taken a toll on my daughter, and she’s scared it’s going to happen again and is constantly checking all the plug sockets are turned off.

"We even didn’t have candles at our Christmas table because of her fear of fire now.”

The case of Leanne’s tumble dryer fire has been highlighted by the charity Electrical Safety First as it raises awareness of household fires.

Lesley Rudd, chief executive of Electrical Safety First, said: “The West Midlands was one of the areas across England that saw an increase in fires involving white goods in the last year.

"Leanne’s story shines a light on how frightening they can be if they do happen, so it’s really important that people understand the steps they can take to reduce the risk of a fire occurring within their home.”

The charity is warning households that white goods fires can happen for many different reasons.

“Fires from white goods can be caused by many different factors including, poor ventilation, wiring that may become damaged, a lack of maintenance, faults, as well as overloaded extension leads if an appliance is connected through one,” Lesley Rudd also warns.

Tips to avoid goods catching fire

Regularly clean lint filters on dryers and register appliances you can be notified of any recalls.

Check cables are not damaged and avoid using extension leads

Avoid running appliances at night

Install fire alarms on each level of your property