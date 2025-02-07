Deputy leader sorry for 'serious mistake' on A46 cash for 'bridge to nowhere' project near Kenilworth

The deputy leader of Warwickshire County Council has apologised for revealing confidential information on a project dubbed the ‘bridge to nowhere’ – but he could not spare highways officials a verbal battering.

Councillor Peter Butlin (Con, Admirals & Cawston) last week let the cat out of the bag over a £16 million-plus fund set aside to cater for cost overruns on a highways project over the A46 at Stoneleigh junction, near Kenilworth.

The much-delayed £38 million project to install a second bridge, meaning a roundabout can be created to increase capacity and road safety, is now overdue by longer than the works were initially supposed to take.

Problems sourcing materials to connect the bridge – which is in place – to the road network, plus subsequent squabbles with contractors Colas, have been cited but it has left the council on the hook for rising costs.

The A46 bridge near Kenilworth. Credit: Google Maps.

Because of the ongoing negotiations, the money the council had set aside to solve the issues had been discussed and passed behind closed doors but when responding during a meeting of the cabinet held in public, Cllr Butlin let slip the figure. He was granted discretion to address a meeting for all councillors this week ahead of debating the budget to say sorry for what he described as “a serious mistake”.

“It was an honest mistake in answer to an honest question,” he said.

“As the cabinet member for finance, I am only too aware of the need for confidentiality and the reasons why it is important to maintain it.

“I felt it was important to apologise to the council and reflect how sorry I am that I made the mistake. I can assure the council of my continued commitment to uphold the council’s standards.”

Group leaders from opposition parties all accepted the apology and its sincerity but did not hold back in rare public expressions of dismay with highways officers – the council’s employed professionals.

Liberal Democrat group leader Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Eastlands) said: “This has shades of the western relief road and other things.

“There is still something seriously wrong within highways and it needs to be resolved. It is abysmal and should not be allowed to continue.

“I hope that through this, we can get a firmer grip on highways projects and how they are delivered, and whoever the new chief officer is that comes into this can actually resolve it.”

Labour group leader Councillor Sarah Feeney (Benn) said: “It is a shame that we are constantly talking about highways matters that we would like resolved.

“If there is a plea we can put in on the back of the error it is to work more collegiately as a team."

Councillor Judy Falp (Ind, Whitnash) declared herself “fed up with talking about highways”, adding: “There are far more important things that we do in this chamber and I don’t want highways to constantly be at the top of the list.”

The deputy leader of the Lib Dems Councillor Sarah Boad (Leamington North) later picked up the baton on wider issues, directly addressing executive director for communities Mark Ryder who was present.

She referenced the council’s delegated budget scheme, an annual pot of money each county councillor has to fund specific highways projects for their own areas.

“One of my major frustrations is the wonderful £35,000 I have each year to spend on highways schemes, how hard it is to get the work done,” she said.

“Nancy, who has come in from Balfour Beatty, is like a breath of fresh air. I understand she has a military background and you can see that in her approach. It is making a difference.

“But when it takes more than three years – and I hope Mr Ryder is listening to this – to get four dropped kerbs put in, it is really frustrating.

“Residents ask why it hasn’t happened. Well you know what, I am really not quite sure. I am told it is top priority but it still doesn’t happen and residents get more and more frustrated.”

Councillor Jan Matecki (Con, Budbrooke & Bishop’s Tachbrook), the council’s political lead on highways, was looking in Cllr Boad’s direction and nodded during her speech.