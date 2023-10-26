Kenilworth farmer is part of four-strong team attempting daring row across the Atlantic Ocean

Guy Minshull is taking part in the Atlantic Dash event from Lanzarote to Antigua over 40 days from January 3 – he and his teammates are doing it for both the personal achievement and to raise funds for Meningitis Now and the neck cancer charity Get Ahead

A Kenilworth farmer is going to be part of a four-strong team who taking part in a daring rowing event across the Atlantic Ocean early next year.

Guy Minshull is taking part in the Atlantic Dash event from Lanzarote to Antigua over 40 days from January 3.

He and his teammates Rod Adlington, who is a turkey farmer from Balsall Common, Alex Perry – a serving paratrooper from Gloustershire and Anna Williams - who is a vet from Preston - are doing it for both the personal achievement and for the main purpose of raising funds for Meningitis Now and the neck cancer charity Get Ahead.

The Brightsides training at Draycote Water. Photo credit: Karen Massey Photography.

Meningitis Now is a charity which means a great deal to team captain Rod, who lost his son Barney to Meningitis when he was just three years old.

Barneys favourite song was Mr Brightside by the Killers, hence the name of the team being The Brightsides.

Barney would have been 21 this year.

The Brightsides training at Draycote Water. Photo credit: Karen Massey photography

Get Ahead is the choice of one of the team’s main sponsors Bromwich Hardy.

The Bromwich's have supported this cause because it has very close connections with their family.

Guy said: “We hope to complete the row in around 40 days, but a lot will depend on conditions and currents and our fitness.

"This will consist of two people doing two-hour shifts on the oars for 24 hours a day.

"So two hours on, two hours off.

"We take all our supplies with us and it will be just us against nature, and what it can throw our way.

“We would like to thank all our sponsors and especially thanks to Bromwich Hardy and Lodders Solicitors for the very generous support.”

The C-MAP Atlantic Dash ocean rowing regatta is one of the toughest endurance events in the world.