Kenilworth floristry business wins national award

A florist in Kenilworth has won a national award.

Paintbox Blooms at East Chase Farm is run by Naomi Weetman.

Earlier this year, Naomi won the florist category of the 2025 Muddy Stilettos awards for Warwickshire and the West Midlands area, which then put her business forward for the Muddy Stilettos national awards.

Naomi Weetman's business Paintbox Blooms in Kenilworth won the florist category in the National Muddy Stiletto 2025 awards. Photo by Carter-Orton Photography

Much to Naomi’s surprise she went on to win her second Muddy award by winning the florist award category at the nationals.

She said: “This is the first time I have won a Muddy award – so to not only win regionally by then go on to win the national title was a complete (yet lovely) surprise.

“I can’t quite believe it – winning the National Muddy Award feels surreal.

"What makes me happiest is that it helps put British flowers in the spotlight.

"There are so many brilliant growers working hard up and down the country, and with the support of organisations like Flowers from the Farm, movement is growing. I’m proud to play my small part.”

Speaking about how she started her business Naomi said: “Before flowers, I was a primary school teacher. However, I have always loved the peace the outdoors bring.

"So when I started my family, I wanted something that could work around my children after being a stay-at-home mum for five years.

"I started my cut flower field in 2023 on a one acre plot at my in-laws farm, East Chase Farm in Kenilworth.

“The name Paintbox Blooms comes from my love of colour.

"Just like opening a paintbox, the field changes with the seasons – from soft pastels in spring, to bright summer shades, and rich autumn tones.

“Every bouquet is a little palette of what’s growing at that moment. Paintbox Blooms is all about growing beautiful, seasonal British flowers and sharing them in a way that feels true to nature.

“From buckets of DIY wedding flowers to a la carte bridal bouquets, local bouquet deliveries, creative workshops and talks plus my weekend farm stand, I enjoy creating arrangements that feel personal and full of seasonal character.”

For more information go to: https://paintboxblooms.com/