Kenilworth Flower Club marks its 60th anniversary in the town with special event
Kenilworth Flower Club marked its 60th anniversary this week with an event.
Gail Williams, vice chairperson of the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies (NAFAS), was invited to open the event, which was attended by old and new members, with the cutting of a cake.
Elaine Stoner then gave a demonstration of flower arranging called ‘spring glory’ and at the end of her demonstration the arrangements were then raffled off.
The idea for a flower club was first discussed by a group of ladies with a passion for flower arranging, they met at the late Dorothy Shakeshaft’s house on Lower Ladies Hills to discuss the forming of a flower club in Kenilworth.
It was not long after, that the first meeting open to visitors took place, on May 25 1964 at the Abbey Hotel.
The club has gone on to have several venues in Kenilworth over the years.
By 1966 the group was well established and invited to arrange flowers for St Nicholas Church, with their reputation spreading they were invited to arrange flowers at Coventry Cathedral, Stoneleigh Abbey and St. Mary’s Church Warwick.
They went on to win many awards in floral art competitions at The Royal Show, and also prizes from national competitions arranged by the National Association of Flower Arranging Societies (NAFAS).
The Kenilworth Flower Club now meets on the first Thursday of the month at Kenilworth Methodist Church in Priory Road at 1.30pm.
The club is also inviting new members to attend the meetings.