Kenilworth Food Festival's new venue hailed a success after event attracts thousands of people

This year's Kenilworth Food Festival was held at Abbey Fields. Photo supplied by CJ's Events Warwickshire

The new site for this year’s Kenilworth Food Festival has been hailed a success by the organisers after the event attracted thousands of people.

Kenilworth Food Festival was held on Sunday July 27 at the town’s Abbey Fields.

The event was moved from the town centre as the organisers, CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said the new venue would provide more space, a festival-style atmosphere and would help address issues from previous years such as road closures and the impact on businesses.

Some of the stalls at the festival. Photo supplied by CJ's Events Warwickshire

After attracting crowds of people throughout the day, the event and its new home was hailed a success.

Jamie Probert-Walker, of CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said: “The move to Abbey Fields has been a resounding success.

"Thousands attended the Kenilworth Food Festival, and we’ve received a huge amount of positive feedback about how safe, welcoming, and enjoyable the event was.

"Visitors stayed longer than ever before, taking the time to sit, relax, enjoy the atmosphere, and make the most of the wide variety of food and drink traders, children’s rides, and entertainment.

Kenilworth Food Festival was moved to Abbey Fields for 2025. Photo supplied by CJ's Events Warwickshire

“While we understand some concerns about the event being held outside the town centre, several important factors contributed to the decision, each carefully considered to ensure the best experience for visitors, traders, and the local community.

"We recognise we can’t please everyone, but what matters is that thousands of people had a brilliant day out.

“Organising an event of this scale is no small task. It involves extensive planning, countless hours of work, and a wide range of logistical considerations – many of which go unseen by the public.”

However despite the positive feedback from the event, the organisers said there were some negative comments about the accessibility of the new venue.

Jamie said: “We were proud to welcome a wonderfully diverse audience on the day.

"While there have been some negative comments online about accessibility, we want to reassure everyone that Abbey Fields, although not completely flat, is reasonably accessible.

"We saw many families with pushchairs and individuals using wheelchairs and mobility aids enjoying the event and exploring the full range of stalls.

"It’s unclear why this event has been singled out for such criticism, especially when many other public events take place at Abbey Fields without similar feedback, such as Kenilworth Carnival, the Lions Grand Show and Kenilworth Social.”