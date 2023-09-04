Kenilworth football team thanks two businesses for sponsorship to help fuel growing membership

The sponsorship will help the club cover rising costs in running the club.

A Kenilworth football club with a rapidly-growing membership in the wake of the Lionesses’ success has thanked two local businesses after they renewed a sponsorship deal.

Kenilworth Wardens Junior Football Club will receive £2,000 from Talisman Shopping Centre and Leamington-based commercial property agents Wareing and Company after they continued to sponsor the shirts of all its boys’ teams following an initial deal made in early 2021.

The new boys’ kit for Kenilworth Wardens Junior Football Club, sponsored by Talisman Shopping Centre and Wareing & Company. From left: Bill Wareing, Oliver Hales (7), Oscar Hua (11) and Andrew Watts. Photo supplied

The sponsorship will enable the club to help cover rising costs in running the not-for-profit, volunteer-led club, and allow its coaches to undergo new training courses now required by the FA.

Kenilworth Wardens has seen rapid growth of its membership – especially among girls – since the England women’s football team’s runner-up position at the 2023 World Cup and its triumph at the 2022 European Championships.

Andrew Watts, from Kenilworth Wardens, said: “A few years ago, we didn’t have a girls’ section at all.

“But thanks to the efforts of the Lionesses, it’s our fastest growing section with 70 players across six teams.

“We’re also seeing an increase in membership on the boys’ side too, which shows it’s not just young girls who England have inspired.

“Despite this success, pitch hire costs have increased which has not made things easy for us.

"Generous sponsorship deals can make such a difference to a club like ours.

“That’s why we must thank Talisman Shopping Centre and Wareing and Company for renewing their sponsorship – it really means a lot.”

To find out more about Kenilworth Wardens go to: www.pitchero.com/clubs/kenilworthwardensfc or email: [email protected]