Kenilworth gains more than 40 new trees thanks to Warwick Tree Wardens project

Organised by Warwick Tree Wardens and sponsored by Cllr Richard Spencer, 42 trees were recently planted by volunteers from Warwick Tree Warden Scheme (WTWS), Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, Bee-Friendly Kenilworth, Warwick District Council, Kenilworth Town Council, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and David Kelham, the High Sheriff of Warwickshire.
The locations for the new trees were based on requests for trees by residents.
WTWS and WCC then checked out each location and scanned for underground services before selecting suitable trees.
Cllr Spencer, who is a councillor on Kenilworth Town Council and Warwickshire County Council, said: “There really is a great community spirit planting the trees, and the benefits are not only for the environment, but enhance the ambience and air quality in the residential areas.
"I’m really proud to be associated with the Warwick Tree Wardens and thank them for securing so many volunteers to assist with the planting program.”