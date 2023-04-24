Kenilworth gets toilet twinning town status for supporting poorest communities

A certificate was presented to Cllr Sam Louden-Cooke at the Town Assembly meeting as she finishes her year as Kenilworth Mayor.

Kenilworth has been officially named a Toilet Twin Town for its work to support some of the poorest communities across the world.

The campaign to provide clean water and sanitation to people in countries including Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Afghanistan, Uganda, Honduras and Zambia and refugee camps was organised in Kenilworth by the town and district branch of Soroptimist International.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A certificate was presented by Soroptimists to Cllr Sam Louden-Cooke at the Town Assembly meeting recently as she finishes her year as Kenilworth Mayor.

The photo shows the presentation of the certificate. From left to right: Amanda Jones, President of Kenilworth Soroptimists; Sam Louden-Cooke, Town Mayor; Wendy Edwards, local Toilet Twinning representative; Elaine Clarke and Sharon Maxted, Kenilworth Soroptimists. Picture supplied.

Group representative Sharon Maxted said: “We'd like to thank Sam and the Council for all their support in promoting this campaign, and of course to the various business and community service groups who have funded over 20 toilets all around Kenilworth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We really appreciate it as we know with the economic constraints, it is hard for businesses at the moment.

"It's such a demonstration of the generosity of Kenilworth that people are still willing to make a difference to the lives of especially women and girls who do not have a safe place to go to the loo.”

"Kenilworth has every right to feel flushed with success.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Around the world, 1.7 billion people do not have somewhere safe where they can go to the toilet.

The Toilet Twinning campaign helps to provide some of those people with clean water, toilets and hygiene kits.

Advertisement

Advertisement