Talented multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Miranda Sykes will be making a solo visit to Lighthorne Folk

Miranda Sykes, one third of the legendary Show of Hands folk trio, will be making a solo visit to Lighthorne Folk in May.

Miranda Sykes recently played alongside folk gods Steve Knightley and Phil Beer at the 4,000-seater Royal Albert Hall in London.

But the talented multi-instrumentalist and vocalist will be swapping the huge London venue for the more intimate atmosphere of the Antelope pub in Lighthorne when she plays there on Saturday May 13.

She will follow in the footsteps of newly-installed Lighthorne Folk Patron Steve Knightley who played the Antelope’s upper room in March, and she will be supported by Lighthorne Folk favourites Keith Nickless and Kate Vassalos, appearing as The B Road.

Doors are open at 7pm. The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets priced £14 are available from Peter Reynolds at [email protected]

