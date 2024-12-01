Kenilworth gym is set to undergo £150,000 refurbishment
Since its opening in 2014, Fitness Worx Kenilworth in Common Lane has been at the heart of the brand's success story.
Initially renting the unit, the company has since purchased the building, solidifying its commitment to the location and paving the way for the ambitious upgrade.
The investment will include brand-new, state-of-the-art gym equipment, modernised changing rooms and redesigned showers, a dedicated new cardio room, an expanded gym floor for more training space, a revamped outer building design, giving the gym a fresh, contemporary look.
Fitness Worx owner Jack Gibson said: “We’re incredibly proud of our roots here in Kenilworth.
“Kenilworth is where it all began, and this refurbishment is our way of giving back to the community that has supported us from day one.
For more information visit www.fitness-worx.com