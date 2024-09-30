Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A horror writer from Kenilworth has taken home three prizes in this year’s Bookstagram Awards, including the title of Author of the Year.

Dave Musson, aged 38, won the individual accolade, while his collection of short stories ‘Once More Round the Sun’ was named best collection and joint-best horror release of 2024.

The Bookstagram Awards are an online book awards spanning a range of genres and are entirely public-voted, from the initial nominations through to the final winners.

Dave’s collection was also in the top three for the best cover category.

‘Once More Round the Sun’ was released in August and features 13 short horror stories all set in and around the fictional Warwickshire town of Kingsworth, which Dave based on his home town of Kenilworth.

The now award-winning title has already received a number of strong reviews, while Dave also spoke about horror fiction at the recent South Warwickshire Literary Festival in Leamington.

Reacting to his award wins, Dave said: “I’m staggered to have won these awards and cannot thank everyone who voted for me enough.

"It was incredible just to be shortlisted, but to win three separate categories has blown my mind - especially being named Author of the Year.

"That is especially humbling and I feel incredibly proud to have achieved this success with my first proper release.”

Dave’s collection, Once More Round the Sun, is available in paperback and ebook wherever books are sold.

For a limited time, both editions are on special offer on Amazon to mark Dave’s award wins.

Readers can also get a bonus free book of Dave’s work by signing up to his newsletter at: https://davemussonauthor.com/newsletter