Kenilworth journalist and historian to hold signing event for acclaimed memoir

Peter Rhodes will be signing copies of Bloody Adjectives at Kenilworth Books in Talisman Square on Saturday February 10 from 10.30am to 1pm.

Kenilworth journalist and historian Peter Rhodes will be signing copies of his acclaimed memoir Bloody Adjectives in the town next month.

He be will signing copies of the book at Kenilworth Books in Talisman Square on Saturday February 10 from 10.30am to 1pm.

Peter entered journalism in 1969 as a trainee reporter with the Leamington Courier and Kenilworth Weekly News and worked for the Coventry Evening Telegraph, Yorkshire Evening Press and the Birmingham Post & Mail before being appointed chief feature writer with Britain's biggest selling regional newspaper, the Express & Star at Wolverhampton.

He covered two royal weddings and several wars and interviewed hundreds of politicians and celebrities.