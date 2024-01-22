Kenilworth journalist and historian to hold signing event for acclaimed memoir
Kenilworth journalist and historian Peter Rhodes will be signing copies of his acclaimed memoir Bloody Adjectives in the town next month.
He be will signing copies of the book at Kenilworth Books in Talisman Square on Saturday February 10 from 10.30am to 1pm.
Peter entered journalism in 1969 as a trainee reporter with the Leamington Courier and Kenilworth Weekly News and worked for the Coventry Evening Telegraph, Yorkshire Evening Press and the Birmingham Post & Mail before being appointed chief feature writer with Britain's biggest selling regional newspaper, the Express & Star at Wolverhampton.
He covered two royal weddings and several wars and interviewed hundreds of politicians and celebrities.
At the event he will explain the origins and inspiration for the book, which has been hailed by The Times as “a fantastically entertaining new memoir”.