Kenilworth leisure centre offers free memberships to people with Parkinson’s

Castle Farm Leisure Centre in Kenilworth has launched free memberships for people living with Parkinson’s disease.

The centre – which is managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Warwick District Council – is encouraging the community to take advantage of the initiative this World Parkinson’s Day today (Thursday April 11).

Parkinson’s is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world and there is currently no cure.

Parkinson's UK various case studies with Parkinson's exercise at the Gym. Step machine, rowing machine, cross trainer, cycling, cyclofit, and weight trainingPhotograph by Amit Lennon.

It affects around 153,000 people in the UK and there are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety.

Being physically active can play an important role in living well with Parkinson’s. People living with the condition find various activities, from walking to dancing, beneficial in managing their symptoms.

The free membership offers access to gym and group exercise classes.

Plus, a free carer membership is available, if required.

Alex Fuoco-Lang, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are proud to offer free memberships to people with Parkinson’s and want to encourage those living with the condition to stay active this World Parkinson’s Day.

“Exercise is so important for living well with Parkinson’s and can help improve both physical fitness and mental wellbeing. We urge anyone living with Parkinson’s to sign up for the initiative so they can reap the benefits of physical activity in supporting their condition.”

Councillor Jim Sinnott, Portfolio Holder for communities and leisure at Warwick District Council added: “The new facilities at Castle Farm provide a wonderfully inclusive environment for everyone in our community no matter what their ability or fitness level.

"We are therefore delighted that Everyone Active is providing free access to the new leisure centre for those who are affected by this cruel disease, giving them the opportunity and confidence to enjoy a range of classes and activities tailored to their needs and comfort levels.

Castle Farm Leisure Centre officially opened in February this year and has already proved popular with the Kenilworth community.

For further information or to join, visit https://www.everyoneactive.com/promotion/parkinsons/.