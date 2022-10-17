Councillor Andy Jenns delivers his speech at the launch event. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Warwickshire County Council’s library service celebrated the completion of refurbishment works at Kenilworth Library earlier this month and marked the occasion with a launch event.

The event, which took place on October 7, started with children’s entertainer Sohan Kailey demonstrating a Bhangra Tots session in the children’s library area in celebration of National Libraries Week.

During this time, guests also toured the library to see the new larger space.

Advertisement

Cllr Andy Jenns, portfolio holder for customer and transformation, delivered a welcome speech to guests, followed by speeches from Sir Jeremy Wright MP, Monica Fogarty, Chief Executive of Warwickshire County Council, and David Kelham, the High Sherriff of Warwickshire.

Warwickshire’s Young Poet Laureate for 2021-22, Daniel Wade, also read two poems at the event.

Other guests included Cllr Samantha Lounden Cooke in her capacity as Kenilworth Town Mayor, and Kushal Birla and Ayub Khan representing the County Council and Warwickshire Libraries.

Cllr Andy Jenns, portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: “Kenilworth Library was becoming tired and dated, so we wanted to reconfigure and update the space for modern library use.

Advertisement

"We now have a larger lighter library space and can offer more activities for children and adults whilst delivering a better service for our customers.

“Good libraries build services and collections, and great libraries build communities, which I know Kenilworth does with its incredible partners and volunteers and is at the heart of the community.”

The need to refurbish Kenilworth Library increased over time following regular use of the library’s services by the local community, with the last refurbishment taking place almost 20 years ago in 2005.

The creation of a larger and brighter library space through the latest refurbishment has provided an uplifting environment that can be enjoyed by customers and staff alike, including more floor space to host future library events and activities.

Advertisement