Kenilworth man is part of Warwickshire team taking on mammoth charity cycling challenge

Danny James (pictured), together with David Bevan, Rowan Hill, Steve Adcock and Tom Byrne, will be climbing the three biggest peaks in Britain – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon – as part of the National Three Peaks Challenge from Saturday (May 24). They are aiming to raise £50,000 for the UK Sepsis Trust. Picture supplied

A Kenilworth man and his four friends will set off on a mammoth cycling challenge this weekend with the aim of raising tens of thousands of pounds for a charity close to his heart.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny James, together with David Bevan, Rowan Hill, Steve Adcock and Tom Byrne, will be climbing the three biggest peaks in Britain – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon – as part of the National Three Peaks Challenge from Saturday (May 24).

They are aiming to raise £50,000 for the UK Sepsis Trust.

As part of the challenge, the team are also set to cycle the 500 miles between the mountains over a six-day period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This equates to walking more than 28 miles – with 11,000 feet of elevation – alongside the gruelling cycle.

This is not the first challenge Danny, a managing partner at the NFU Mutual Central-South Warwickshire & Pershore Agency, has undertaken for the UK Sepsis Trust.

In 2023, the 38-year-old did the Land’s End to John O’Groats Cycle.

Danny has explained why raising money for the charity means so much to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Following the passing of my mum two years ago from sepsis, I have been working to support the charity in raising awareness and funds to try and reduce the number of people who are killed by sepsis each year, which at present kills more people than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined.

"After completing the 1,000 mile cycle in 2023, I wanted to take on something that very few people have done in the UK. Hence the “Ultimate 3 Peaks.

"The training has been a new challenge as the combination of the mountain hiking and cycling is a completely different physical and mental test.

"My hope is that lots of people engage with the challenge and look up the Sepsis symptoms online at sepsistrust.org .”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NFU Mutual has supported Danny’s fund-raising through its Community Champions Scheme, helping a fundraising quiz night the Agency team organised in March.

The UK Sepsis Trust aims to end deaths and improve outcomes for sepsis survivors, striving to raise public awareness and working to support anyone affected by this condition.

Danny and the team have currently raised over £41,000 for the cause. To donate or support, visit https://tinyurl.com/y25vn5w8 or https://www.justgiving.com/team/cycleforsue