Kenilworth MP backs Leamington teacher in support for breast cancer treatment campaign

Kenilworth and Southam MP Sir Jeremy Wright is backing a campaign which is aiming to raise funds for research into a cure for a form of breast cancer.

Sir Jeremy has pledged his support to Leamington teacher Jayne Brumpton – who is one of his constituents - and her fellow Lobular Moon Shot Project campaigners who are aiming to raise funding for research at the Institute of Cancer Research into lobular breast cancer.

Jayne, was diagnosed with Stage 3 lobular breast cancer, and Sir Jeremy has shown great interest in her case.

Picture supplied.

Lobular breast cancer accounts for between ten and 15 per cent of breast cancer diagnoses but behaves very differently to the more common ductal breast cancer.

In its early stages, it does not form lumps but spreads through the breast tissue in a linear fashion, like a spider’s web.

As such, it is hard to detect with breast self-examination, and is also often missed on mammograms.

Women with lobular breast cancer are therefore often diagnosed at a later stage – as Jayne was) - where treatment needs to be harsher, and the risk of the cancer coming back and/or spreading is much higher.

Lobular has no specific treatment which addresses the unique way in which it acts, and outcomes are poorer for people with this diagnosis.

Sir Jeremy said, “I am delighted to support the Lobular Moon Shot Project in their mission to research and raise awareness of Lobular Breast Cancer.

"Kenilworth and Southam constituent Jayne Brumpton has done exceptional work in raising awareness and I will continue to support her in anyway I can.”

Jayne added, “The support of Sir Jeremy means so much to me. It shows that my own MP really listened to my concerns and, although he is a very busy man, wanted to take this issue on board.

"I am delighted that Sir Jeremy agrees that this is an area requiring urgent action and is keen to act to support my endeavours and to promote