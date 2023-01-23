Sir Jeremy Wright was given a site tour and detailed update on the progress being made in the multi-million pound redevelopments of the town’s leisure facilities at Castle Farm and Abbey Fields

Pictured at the site of the new Castle Farm Leisure centre from left to right Robert Johnstone (Kier), Councillor Richard Hales (WDC Kenilworth Abbey & Arden), Douglas Faulconbridge (Kenilworth Scouts), Padraig Herlihy (WDC Project Manager), Sir Jeremy Wright MP, Councillor Andrew Day (WDC Leader), Gareth Wagg (Everyone Active), Councillor Samantha Louden-Cooke (Mayor of Kenilworth), Wynn Fitchett (Kenilworth Guides). Picture supplied.

Kenilworth MP Sir Jeremy Wright has been given a tour of the redevelopment sites for the town’s leisure centres.

Sir Jeremy was given a detailed update on the progress being made for the multi-million pound projects at Castle Farm and Abbey Fields.

Lead contractors Kier gave a briefing at the Castle Farm site, where the steel frame and roof are currently under construction for the new leisure centre, which once complete will provide a sports hall, 80 station gym and studios plus a new headquarters for the scouts and guides.This was followed by a visit to Abbey Fields, where contractors AR Demolition are at the final stages of the ground preparation work to enable the construction of a brand-new facility which includes two swimming pools with adjoining sun deck and café.

Sir Jeremy and others in the group were also given a detailed briefing on the work being done alongside Historic England and Archaeology Warwickshire following the medieval discoveries on site.

Sir Jeremy said: “The redeveloped leisure centres at Castle Farm and Abbey Fields, along with the new secondary school are key elements in supporting the future expansion of Kenilworth.

“It’s therefore wonderful to see the long-held plans to provide our town with some of the best sports facilities in the country, now visibly taking shape.”

Warwick District Council leader Cllr Andrew Day added: “Sunshine and crisp days have brought with them visible signs of our recovery, which are especially evident in Kenilworth. With the steel frame in place and roof now under construction, it was timely to host Sir Jeremy and other community partners for a visit to these £multi-million redevelopments to meet our project team, contractors, Everyone Active and representatives from the local scouts and guides.”

