Pictured amongst players, members and sponsors at the ‘Switch on’ event from left to right are Gareth Wilkinson (Leamington RFC Development), Chris Trickey (Chair Leamington Netball Club). Steve Percy (Executive Leisure), Jan Thomas (Leamington Netball Club), Dave Ward (President Leamington RFC), Mike Cleary (Sheldon Bosley Knight), Richard Watkins (Chairman Leamington RFC), Cllr Andrew Day (Leader WDC), Jacky May and Ross Dewey (Top Banana Catering). Picture supplied.

Evening practice sessions and matches are now a regular fixture at a Leamington rugby and netball club, thanks to funding from Warwick District Council (WDC).

Following two successful applications last year, £20,000 was awarded to Leamington RFC to upgrade their 3rd team floodlights, with a further £16,980 allocated to Leamington Netball Club, which shares the Kenilworth Road facilities, to replace their court floodlights with a new LED system.

Both clubs have previously benefited from Rural and Urban Capital Improvement Scheme (RUCIS) grants to make improvements to their pitches, clubhouses and changing rooms.

Gareth Wilkinson, from Leamington RFC, said: “Investment from club members, sponsors and WDC, has enabled Leamington Rugby Club to make improvements to their training floodlights, bringing them up to RFU standards in the process.

“This new lighting system, aimed at both club members and the wider local sporting community who use the Moorefields facilities, will enhance the experience of those playing sport and keeping fit.”

Chris Trickey, chair of Leamington Netball, added: “The installation of this state-of-the-art LED lighting system is a significant upgrade for our netball facilities, enabling us to maximise the use of the club’s two courts and ensure that both competitive and recreational netball will be enjoyed by many people from across our local community.”

