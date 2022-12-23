Specsavers in The Square is asking customers to drop off non-perishable items in store, which will then be distributed to local families in need on behalf of The Trussell Trust.

A Kenilworth opticians is appealing for donations to support the Warwick District Foodbank.

Items that are in demand include long life fruit juice, small selection boxes, instant mash potato, washing powder or tablets, washing up liquid and shower gel.

Staff Specsavers in The Square, Kenilworth, are appealing for donations to the Warwick District Food Bank. Picture supplied.

Specsavers Kenilworth store director Ambreena Bhatti said: “More and more people seem to be relying on foodbanks and we are keen to show our support.

"As well as asking our customers, who are always so generous, the team will also be getting involved and making donations too.

“We know times are tough for lots of people at the moment, but if you are able to donate anything, it will go some way to helping those in need locally.”

The Warwick District Foodbank is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK. They believe that no-one in the community should have to face going hungry.

It provides three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis.

To drop off a donation, visit the branch at 17 The Square, Kenilworth CV8 1EF during opening hours.